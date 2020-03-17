Rugby star and University of Limerick graduate heads up tackle your feelings campaign

UNIVERSITY of Limerick graduate and Irish Rugby Star, Eimear Considine, is encouraging students across the island of Ireland to ‘Take Control’ and proactively care for their mental wellbeing as part of their daily routines.

It comes as Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich launch the new Tackle Your Feelings Schools mental wellbeing pilot programme and App as part of the second phase of the #ImTakingControl campaign.

The Tackle Your Feelings ‘Take Control’ campaign aims to promote a proactive attitude towards mental health and to provide people with the tools to ‘Take Control’ of their mental wellbeing using principles from both sport and positive psychology.

The Tackle Your Feelings Schools pilot programme is classroom-based, with designated wellbeing classes running in the last term of the 2020 academic year.

The programme is aimed at Transition Year students (or equivalent) who are about to embark on their next steps into the senior cycle of their secondary education. Multiple schools across the island of Ireland have been recruited to pilot the programme and their students will work to develop coping skills and enhance their support networks, putting them in the best position to ‘Take Control’ of their mental wellbeing.