US students forced to cut short study in Limerick over Covid-19

SOME 40 American students based at Mary Immaculate College flew back to the New York this week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The students from St John’s Catholic University in the Big Apple had spent the last month in the city, and were planning to go and spend more time around Europe as part of their Erasmus study abroad programme.

But the health warnings put in place around Covid-19 has seen their trip cut short abruptly, with the students on a flight first thing on Tuesday morning.

Many of them spent their final night in Limerick enjoying a few pints of Guinness at the Glen Tavern in Lower Glentworth Street.

One of them, 20-year-old sports management student Conor Murray said the students were given just 48 hours notice they were leaving.

“St John's sent an email just letting us all know they are booking flights now, and they are flying us out tomorrow,” he said on Monday, “It's disappointing. I've always wanted to travel. I love travelling. I love seeing new cultures. It's unfortunate it got cut short. But I had a great time.”

The students had expected to have stayed for the remainder of the month before flying over to Paris to sample life in the French capital before returning Stateside.

Read also: Shannondoc assures public it will continue to operate as normal

Asked what he enjoyed most about Limerick, Conor said: “The people are really nice here. I really liked going to the bars. It was nice inside everyone one!

“It's great to meet new people. I'm half Irish as you can tell from my name so it was nice returning to your roots.”

As for the Covid-19 coronavirus, which has claimed hundreds of lives worldwide, he says he is not afraid of it himself.

“I think it's very media-driven. They talk about it like it's the flu. I understand why people should be careful, as it could mutate into something worse.

“I've never felt unsafe or worried about anything like this,” he concluded.