Events at the Belltable and Lime Tree Theatre cancelled

THE Belltable and Lime Tree Theatre will close from tonight, March 12, to Sunday, March 29, 2020, over coronavirus fears.

All events in both theatres during this period are cancelled.

The shows effected are:

Torch Players - Lost In Yonkers (Belltable)

Jean McGlynn - Frontline Stage School (LTT)

Limerick Project School Concert (LTT)

Catalyst Film Festival (Belltable)

Bosco (LTT)

Oliver Callan (LTT)

MIDAS (LTT)

Fresh Film Festival (Belltable)

Love and Friendship & Breakfast on Pluto (Belltable)

IFI@Belltable screening on March 30th - Portrait of A Lady on Fire (Belltable|)

The Red Army launch on March 24, in Thomond Park, will now also be cancelled.