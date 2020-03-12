BREAKING: 27 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland - 70 in total
TWENTY-SEVEN new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the Department of Health this Thursday evening.
This brings the number of confirmed cases in the republic to 70.
Out of the 27:
- 22 cases are associated with local transmission -two of which are healthcare workers.
- Two cases were due to community transmission.
- Three were associated with travel, one of which being a healthcare worker.
Globally, the virus has infected more than 127,000 people and killed over 4,600, according to latest figures.
For updates and advice on Covid-19, visit the HSE website or the dedicated coronavirus section of our website.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on