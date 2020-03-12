BREAKING: 27 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland - 70 in total

Rebecca Laffan

Reporter:

Rebecca Laffan

Email:

rebecca.laffan@iconicnews.ie

BREAKING:

TWENTY-SEVEN new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the Department of Health this Thursday evening. 

This brings the number of confirmed cases in the republic to 70. 

Out of the 27:

  • 22 cases are associated with local transmission -two of which are healthcare workers. 
  • Two cases were due to community transmission.
  • Three were associated with travel, one of which being a healthcare worker.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 127,000 people and killed over 4,600, according to latest figures.

For updates and advice on Covid-19, visit the HSE website or the dedicated coronavirus section of our website.