BREAKING: 27 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland - 70 in total

TWENTY-SEVEN new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the Department of Health this Thursday evening.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in the republic to 70.

Out of the 27:

22 cases are associated with local transmission -two of which are healthcare workers.

Two cases were due to community transmission.

Three were associated with travel, one of which being a healthcare worker.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 127,000 people and killed over 4,600, according to latest figures.

For updates and advice on Covid-19, visit the HSE website or the dedicated coronavirus section of our website.