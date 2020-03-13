Tenth vintage run for county Limerick community

FOR the past decade, the Knockdown Vintage Club has been putting its corner of West Limerick on the map.

Tucked away, in the centre of a triangle of roads linking Athea, Glin and Carrigkerry, Knockdown has come to represent welcome, hospitality and open-hearted generosity.

And the proof of that is the €40,000 plus which has been raised for different charities over the past ten years, through the efforts of local people and the support of others.

As club secretary Margaret Culhane explains: “Since its foundation in 2010, Knockdown Vintage Club has gone from strength to strength. This could not have been done without the help of our sponsors, participants and the general public. Your continued generosity is much appreciated.”

Now, the club is gearing up to mark its 10th Anniversary in style and plans to hold its annual Charity Run on Sunday, March 29 in aid of the Symptomatic Breast Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

“This year’s chosen charity is one that is very close to the hearts of our members as a number of our colleagues, friends and neighbours have benefited greatly from the Symptomatic Breast Unit,” Margaret explains, adding: “We are extremely glad to say that their treatment has been resoundingly successful with huge credit and gratitude due to the unit.”

The club welcomes all Vintage cars, tractors, trucks and bikes to the charity run which will take place in conjunction with a modern tractor run from Noonan’s yard Clounlehard. (Post code V94 008)

Registration will commence at 12 noon on March 29, both in Knockdown and at Noonan’s Yard. The Modern Tractor Run will commence at 1 o’clock from Noonans, followed by the Vintage Cars at 1.30pm from Knockdown, and then Vintage Tractors at 1.45pm from Knockdown.

Light Refreshments will be served from 12 Noon in both Knockdown and Noonan’s. A special draw for participants,a raffle and an auction are all part of the day’s fun and The Deel Dinger will provide the entertainment between 4 and 6pm. But promises Margaret: “ As it is our 10th Anniversary we will have a few surprises in store amid much fun and frolic.