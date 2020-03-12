Team Limerick Clean-Up 6 deferred

THE Team Limerick Clean-Up 6 (TLC6) has been deferred.

A statement from TLC6 states that the event, which was due to be held on March 23, has been postponed until a further date.

The statement reads:” Having met and consulted today with the statutory agencies and having monitored all available information in relation to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the decision has been made by the Team Limerick Clean-Up Steering Committee to defer the school’s clean-up (week 23rd March) and Good Friday’s county-wide clean-up.

Team Limerick Clean-Up advises all volunteers to comply with the guidance protocols on HSE.ie.

“Team Limerick Clean-Up will review this position with the intention to host the event later in the year. We wish to thank all our volunteers for their continued magnificent support and ask you to continue to be mindful of your community. Any queries regarding the deferral can be emailed to info@teamlimerickcleanup.ie.”