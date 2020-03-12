WATCH: Chaos in Limerick city supermarket as coronavirus panic sets in

HUNDREDS of shoppers filled the aisles of a Limerick city supermarket this Thursday afternoon, with additional staff members and security being placed in store to control the crowds.

Members of the gardaí were also spotted on the premises just before 2pm, as shoppers were advised to queue down the supermarket aisles to pay for their goods.

Many shoppers appeared to be stocking up on bread, canned, long-life and frozen goods, as well as toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

Bedlam in Limerick City as shoppers stock up in response to #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hiHnOH8eXY — Rebecca Laffan (@becca_laffan) March 12, 2020

This comes just two hours after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that Ireland's schools, colleges and childcare facilities are to close in response to the Covid-19 pandemic from 6pm today until March 29.

All indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, will not be permitted and a maximum outdoor gathering of 500 people will be allowed.

The Taoiseach has advised people to work from home where possible, and added that we need the public and businesses to take a sensible approach to the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) for the first time yesterday labelled the coronavirus a pandemic, adding that Italy and Iran were on the frontline of the disease and other countries would soon join them.

There are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have died, the WHO said, with the numbers expected to climb.

There are now 43 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic, with another 18 in Northern Ireland.