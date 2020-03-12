Car left stranded after road floods outside one of Ireland's most well-known bars

HIGH water and heavy rain left a road outside one of Ireland’s most well-known bars submerged on Wednesday night.

The road outside Durty Nelly’s bar, in Bunratty, was completely underwater after a nearby river burst its banks.

A member of staff inside the bar said that no water had gotten in, and it was business as usual.

“We were open as usual, and we are again today.”

One car, however, was not so lucky as it became stuck after trying to pass through the flooded road.