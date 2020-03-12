BREAKING: Limerick's Riverfest latest event to fall victim to coronavirus

Limerick's premier festival Riverfest is the latest major event to be postponed due to the coronavirus.

The annual extravaganza that takes place over the May Bank Holiday weekend has been put on ice, following government advice on mass gatherings.

A full statement is expected from Limerick City and County Council which will confirm the news.

Last year's 15th annual staging of Riverfest saw more than 120,000 people in the city over the May Bank Holiday weekend, in a move which brought an estimated €7m into the local economy.

The cancellation follows in the footsteps of the Great Limerick Run, which has been moved out to October following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan said: "I think it’s a sensible course of action. The only thing we can do in this situation is try and slow the spread of this virus. However, it is very disappointing given that Riverfest brings so many visitors and so much money in to Limerick and the local economy and showcases the best our city has to offer. I hope the Council will reorganise Riverfest for another time later in the summer."

It's understood the local authority will also act to council this March's full council meeting of 40 members, which was set to take place at County Hall on Monday, March 23.