BREAKING: Schools and colleges to shut as Limerick officially put on lockdown

IT'S official. Limerick is now on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an unprecedented development, schools across Limerick and the country are to close later today in a bid to halt the spread of the disease.

The measure was announced by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Washington DC this morning during his visit to the States for St Patrick's Day.

He confirmed that schools, colleges and childcare facilities will be closed from 6pm this evening, as well as other public facilities. Mr Varadkar has said where possible remote teaching will be facilitated.

He has urged people to continue to go to work, but asked businesses to facilitate remote working where possible. And he has said outside of work, as a general rule, people should reduce social interaction as much as possible.

"We can all play our part by hand-washing, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, and seeking medical advice where you have symptoms. This is now more important than ever," Mr Varadkar added.

Mass gatherings of more than 100 people indoors, and outdoor mass gatherings of over 500 people will be cancelled.

These measures will remain in place until March 29.

Public transport will remain in operation as it stands, while shops will remain open. An Taoiseach also said he will endeavour to ensure supply chains remain uninterrupted.

But the announcement effectively amounts to a general shutdown in Limerick and across Ireland. It's the first time in living memory Limerick has been subject to such extreme measures.

In his speech in the US capital, Mr Varadkar said: "There will be many more cases. More people will get sick, and we have to face the tragic reality that more people will die. The virus is all over the world. It will continue to spread, but it can be slowed. Its impact can be reduced making it easier for health carers to cope and giving our scientists more time."

He said the effect of coronavirus will be mild for younger, healthy people.

"But we know older people and those with a chronic illness are at real risk," he added, "We have not witnessed a pandemic of this nature in living memory, and this is unchartered territory for us. We have to take the right actions at the right time. We have to move now to have the greatest impact."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) for the first time yesterday labelled the coronavirus a pandemic, adding that Italy and Iran were on the frontline of the disease and other countries would soon join them.

There are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have died, the WHO said, with the numbers expected to climb.

There are now 43 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic, with another 18 in Northern Ireland.