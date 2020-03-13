Judge rejects award of €9k to girl scalded by soup at luxury Limerick hotel

A JUDGE has rejected an offer of more than €9,000 in damages in the case of a young girl who was scalded when a bowl of soup was spilled on her.

Through her father, the now 11-year-old has initiated a legal action against Tizzard Holdings Unlimited, the company which trades as Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

Barrister Sheila Finn told Newcastle West Court, the case relates to an incident which happened during a Christening which was taking place at the hotel on August 14, 2015.

“Soup was spilled on her by accident in an overcrowded room,” she told Judge Mary Larkin.

She said the plaintiff, who was aged seven at the time, sustained burn injuries to her left shoulder, the back of her neck and scalp.

The child was immediately stripped down by her mother and wet cloths were applied to her for several hours before she cooled down.

Ms Finn said an award of €9,163 had been made by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board but that she was of the view the offer was inadequate and should be rejected – given the nature of the injuries sustained.

She told Judge Larkin her client sustained second-degree burns to her shoulder area and that she still has a small amount of raised scarring on her shoulder which is a concern.

She said the child experienced sleep disturbance and anxiety for around a month after the accident and that she still flinches if water is flicked at her.

While her client continues to display a “small bit of nervousness”, Ms Finn said her primary concern relates to the scarring on her shoulder.

“I would be concerned about what happens if it is exposed to the sun,” she said adding that she is “constantly wearing factor 50” and has to keep her shoulder covered when outside.

Judge Larkin said the plaintiff has a “significant enough mark” and she suggested that a plastic surgeon should be consulted to ascertain the potential long-term impact of the injury.

“How will it affect her into the future? What will she have to do to ensure she doesn’t have scarring the future?” she asked.

Having read the court papers and noting Ms Finn’s submissions, the judge said she agreed the offer before her was “on the light side”.

Accordingly she rejected the offer.

The plaintiff was awarded her costs relating to the brief hearing.