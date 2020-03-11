Limerick councillors to lobby for employees of closed call centre

MEMBERS of Limerick’s metropolitan district are to write to the new Enterprise Minister when they are appointed over the closure of a call centre in Raheen.

At this month’s metropolitan meeting, Labour councillor Conor Sheehan proposed the letter asking them to intervene in relation to the job cuts there.

He said new business must be found for the Arise call centre, which is to fully close down this summer with the loss of 140 jobs.

The move has come about due to the decision by Vodafone not to renew its contract with the centre.

Cllr Sheehan said: “The vast majority of these workers are low paid working slightly above the minimum wage. We need to see if we can secure alternative contracts for this site.”