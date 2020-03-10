Flooding in Limerick causes major traffic delays

Flooding in Annacotty is causing serious traffic delays this Tuesday morning.

The river Mulkear has burst its banks due to heavy rain, leaving both the Mountshannon Road and Mulcair Drive underwater.

The flooding has seen massive tailbacks, with one motorist complaining that it took an hour to get from Castleconnell to Annacotty.

There are also reports of flooding in the New Road area of Kileely

If you have been affected by flooding, please contact the Limerick Leader at news@limerickleader.ie