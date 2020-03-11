Man used forged prescription to obtain drugs in Limerick

A man has admitted using forged prescriptions to obtain high-powered painkillers from a number of pharmacies in Limerick.

Tomaz Uliasz, 24, who has an address at Bruachlan, Westbury, Corbally pleaded guilty, at Limerick District Court, to a number of charges relating to offences which happened on dates between May and July 2019.

After he entered his plea, Judge Mary Larkin was told the defendant, who had been prescribed Oxynorm following a road accident a number of years ago, had copied the original prescription which was written by a doctor in Cork.

He then presented copies of the prescription at a number of different pharmacies in Limerick city to obtain various quantities of Oxynorm.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said there is a “sensitive background” to the matter and he submitted the court would benefit from a probation report before sentence is imposed.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said told another individual is also before the courts in relation to the offences and that it is the State case that she was operating in “joint enterprise” with Mr Uliasz.

Judge Larkin adjourned the matter to May to facilitate the preparation of a probation report.