Limerick man gets community service for abusing gardai

A MAN who was aggressive and abusive towards gardai during an incident near his home has been told he will avoid a prison sentence if he completes 80 hours of community service.

Bobby Moran, 31, who has an address at Johnsgate Village, pleaded guilty, at Limerick District Court, to a number of public order offences relating to an incident on March 11, 2019.

These include engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour and refusing to obey the direction of gardai

Inspector Padriag Sutton told Judge Marian O’Leary that gardai were in the area when the defendant approached them.

He said he became aggressive and abusive towards gardai and that he subsequently resisted arrest.

“He was extremely intoxicated at the time. He was threatening and abusive,” he said.

Mr Moran, the court heard, has more than 70 previous convictions including one for escaping lawful custody last July.

Judge O’Leary was told the incident occurred less than a year after Mr Moran received a suspended three month prison sentence in relation to a separate public order offence.

Read also: Man arrested after major drugs find in Limerick city

Seeking leniency on behalf of his client, solicitor Tom Kiely said he had consumed both drugs and alcohol on the night and that he wished to apologise for his actions which, he accepts, were unacceptable.

“He was heavily intoxicated,” he said adding that the defendant spent a number of months in custody following the incident. He also told the court that he previously pleaded guilty to charges relating to other incidents which occurred around the same time.

After being informed that Mr Moran is a suitable candidate to carry out community service, Judge O’Leary directed that the complete 80 hours in lieu of a three month prison sentence.

The community service, which will be overseen by the Probation Service, must be completed within 12 months.