Emergency services at three car collision in County Limerick
EMERGENCY service are attending a three car collision on the road between Bruree and Kilmallock.
Two units from Kilmallock Fire Service and one from Charleville are at the scene. The incident occurred at around 5pm and is located approximately 1km on the Kilmallock side of Bruree.
Gardai and ambulance personnel have also responded. The extent of injuries to the occupants is unknown at this stage.
