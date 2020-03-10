Fine and ban for Limerick driver who had no insurance or licence

JASON Casey, aged 27, of Toppins Field, Limerick city was fined €800 and put off the road for four years at Kilmallock Court.

Detective Sergeant Ted Riordan said at 1pm on November 26, 2019, he observed Mr Casey driving at Carrigbeg, Doon.

“He was driving a black Audi A4. On December 12 I made a demand for his documentation. None was produced,” said Det Sgt Riordan, who added that Mr Casey has 30 previous convictions.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Casey, said his client’s overall record is poor.

“He put his hands up and entered a plea of guilty at the earliest opportunity. He doesn’t have any documentation. He apologises,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined Mr Casey €500 and disqualified him for four years for no insurance. He was fined €300 for no driving licence.