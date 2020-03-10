Fundraiser to put cap on Limerick charity Pieta House’s Pro-Am efforts

THOSE who’ve missed out on securing a ticket for the sold-out JP McManus Pro-Am in July have the chance to go – by taking part in a fundraiser next month.

On April 3, Mungret-based suicide prevention charity Pieta House is holding a pre-qualifier for the event which will draw a galaxy of stars to Adare Manor on July 6 and 7.

Their pre-qualifier takes place on Friday, April 3, at Limerick Golf Club, with 100 passes for the blue-chip event on offer.

The entry fee is €200 for individual players and a group of three players’ entry is €600, which will include an entry cap to the Pro-Am, a meal on the day and a goody bag.

Pieta House’s contest is a stableford singles competition whereby each player returns their individual stableford card.

The maximum handicap is 18 for gentlemen and 24 for ladies.

There will be prizes on the day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd, and you must be over 18 to enter.

Kieran O’Brien, the fundraising manager for Pieta House said the Pro-AM holds a special place in the charity’s heart. For it was from the proceeds of the 2010 running of the competition that they were able to open their suicide prevention support centre in Mungret. “It’s brilliant for Limerick and the region to have the Pro-Am again. For the community and the local charities in the Mid-West, we all benefit,” he explained.

Following the conclusion of the Pieta House qualifier, teams of three from all the returned cards will be picked at random at an open draw and the team/teams thus picked with the highest cumulative total based on two scores to count at each hole will go forward to the grand qualifier in May 2020. If you wish to play please telephone Kieran on 061 484448.