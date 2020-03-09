One of Limerick GAA's best known fans goes to his God

“DO not marvel that I said to you, you must be born again” - John 3:7.

One of Limerick GAA's best known fans, Frank Hogan, famous for his yellow sign, has gone to his God.

Through the good times and the bad, rain or shine, the Christian evangelist could be found behind the goals. Preaching the Gospel from GAA terraces may not have been the norm but Mr Hogan was incredibly popular with all supporters. He posed for countless photos over the years.

Sad to hear of the news of the death of Frank Hogan, Well known as the man with the John 3:7 sign at GAA Matches. May he Rest in Peace.

His removal is from Thompsons Thomas Street Limerick at 12 noon on Tuesday next 10th March & Burial in Mt St Laurence Cemetary extension@rte pic.twitter.com/TW9Bef4euW March 9, 2020

Originally from Tipperary, Mr Hogan made his home in Castletroy.

Sadly the 81-year-old couldn't be at the All-Ireland final in 2018 due to a health issue but he was there in spirit. He was confident going in to the match that Limerick would win

"I knew the Limerick team would win the final beforehand, on accounts of the bench that they had. I was very confident, they played very well.

"All the heartache through the years and people asked me what did I make of Limerick this year, well they were just phenomenal," said Mr Hogan.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that Limerick’s score against Galway in the final corresponds with the verse originally printed on Mr Hogan’s sign John 3:16 which states: ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.’

“People think that salvation is difficult but Jesus makes it so simple,” said Mr Hogan.