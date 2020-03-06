Casting call for Limerick-made movie cancelled over coronavirus fears

AN OPEN casting call for a movie being produced by Troy Studios has been cancelled over coronavirus fears.

The casting call for extras was due to be held at the Metropole Hotel, Cork on Tuesday, March 10.



In a statement from MovieExtras.ie, a spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure due to COVID-19, we have decided to cancel the Open Casting for Film Extras for the Sci-fi Production shooting in Troy Studios and surrounding areas. It was scheduled to take place on Tuesday 10th March at The Metropole Hotel, Cork.



“The production is not affected by this decision. We will need lots of extras, so people can sign up online at www.movieextras.ie/cork.”