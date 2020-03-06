Met Éireann give Weather Advisory for Limerick with risks of heavy rainfall and localised flooding.

A WEATHER Advisory has been issued for Limerick, as Met Éireann warns of heavy rainfall and localised flooding.

The advisory, which will be in place from Saturday at 12pm to Tuesday at 6pm, will also affect Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Tipperary

A message from Met Éireann sates: “Periods of heavy rainfall from Saturday to Tuesday may lead to some local flooding as river levels remain elevated.

“The heaviest of the rain will be through Saturday afternoon, and again early Monday and early Tuesday, with rainfall accumulations from Saturday to Tuesday of 40 to 50mm in places, with some spot flooding. Strong winds at times also, with gales on coasts.”