University of Limerick will ‘likely’ restrict numbers on the campus over coronavirus fears

THE University of Limerick will ‘likely’ restrict numbers on the campus, due to the coronavirus, at some point in the near future, students have been informed.

The news comes as UL sent an email to students with information about the coronavirus.

The emails states that: “The objective of UL is to safeguard its staff, students and the general public. Therefore we will take the appropriate steps to prevent the spreading of the virus.”

“It appears likely at this stage that we will have to restrict numbers on the campus at some point in the near future. If this decision is taken it will be taken in consultation with the relevant authorities.”

The email states that planning is taking place to prepare for this possibility and when necessary communication will take place in relation to arrangements.”



“It is impossible to plan for every eventuality in this fluid situation. Safety is our priority but we intend to address the practical implications of a closure or partial closure of the Campus. The situation is being monitored daily by Executive Management and we will communicate as soon as possible on relevant aspects of our response.”

It was confirmed today that four people with the coronavirus are being treated at the University Hospital Limerick in Dooradoyle.

The two males and two females are understood to be in an isolated unit.

A spokesperson for UL said that students and staff have been advised to strongly consider self-isolation if the believe they have been exposed to the virus.

“University of Limerick has fully adopted health advice from the HSE for the education sector nationally in relation to the COVID – 19 Coronavirus health emergency. Members of the UL community have been actively encouraged to exercise caution in terms of their own health and the health of the entire community,” said a spokesperson.

“Staff, students and visitors have been advised to strongly consider self-isolation off campus for up to two weeks should they have any concern that they have been exposed to the virus. Full information is available on the UL website and at www.hse.ie. The Critical Incident/Crisis Operations Team has met regularly for the last month and will continue to do so with appropriate frequency.”