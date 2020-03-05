Deaths in Limerick - March 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Patricia Donnellan (née Geoghegan) of Merval Park, Clareview, Limerick Patricia Donnellan (nee Geoghegan) Merval Park, Clareview, Limerick. March 5th 2020 peacefully in the care of Riverdale House Nursing Home, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare, following a brief illness. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Michael; children, Isabel, Cathy and Patrick; her adored grandchildren Patrick, Elaine, Jennifer, Brian, Michael and James; brothers Brian, Kevin, Seamus and Michael; sister Isabel; son-in-law Timothy Treacy, daughter-in-law Therese Donnellan; aunts and uncle; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.



The death has occurred of John Browne of Meagher Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, John Browne Meagher Avenue, Prospect, Limerick. March 4th 2020, peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Noreen. Dearly loved father of Jon, Barbara and Sue. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Declan and James, grandchildren Killian, Bŕian, Niamh, Diarmuid, Aoife and Eimear, brothers Joe, Willie and Tony, sister Marian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by private cremation.



The death has occurred of Anne BRENNAN (née Meaney) of Liffey Terrace, Newbridge. BRENNAN (née Meaney) Anne (Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Limerick - 5th March 2020 (peacefully) after a short illness bravely bourne at Naas Hospital. Anne, loving wife of the late Kevin; sadly missed by her loving children Caoimhe, Andy, Eoin and Niamh, her sister Méadbh and her late brother Tom R.I.P., son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Pauline, and Eoin's partner Meabh, grandchildren Aoibhe, Sara, Tadhg and Eve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of good friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 2.30 o'clock with Removal that evening at 5.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church at 6 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.