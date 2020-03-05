Gardai investigate suspicious approach to a teenager in Limerick village

GARDAI have confirmed they are investigating a report of a suspicious approach to a teenager in Castleconnell.

On Sunday, February 23, a woman posted on her Facebook page: "Be careful around the village, there's a man in a jeep who just tried to pick up my son by saying, "Your mam was in an accident, I was told to come and get you".

The man is described as being "in his late 50s, of heavy build, with a rural accent and dark curly hair". The teenager is aged 16-years-old.

"Thank God your son had the knowledge to ignore him," replied one person to the Facebook post.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this alleged incident can contact Castleconnell Garda Station on 061 377105.