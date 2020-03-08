Limerick's Denny, at 75, ready to cycle 640kms from Malin Head to Mizen Head

DENNY Mulvihill from Athea has cycled from Malin Head to Mizen Head five times already, a feat which has seen him clock close to 4,000 kilometres on his bicycle.

The last time he travelled that route, in 2013, he cycled both ways, from Mizen to Malin and back again, a round trip of almost 1,300 kilometres.

Now, this exceptional 75-year-old is determined to do the 640 kilometre journey once more, this time for Cystic Fibrosis.

And indeed, but for the fact that one of his knees is giving him trouble, his choice would have been to make his way north by bicyle to Buncrana to begin the Malin to Mizen run which takes place in May.

“I am trying for a knee replacement,” he admitted. But, he added: “I cycle through the pain. I go through the pain barrier. My knee owes me nothing at this stage.”

But one thing is for sure, Denny reckons he won’t have to do any special training for the event.

“I am in training all the time. I don’t ever stop, the whole year round. I stay as fit as I can,” he declared.

Doing 60-kilometre spins twice a week is no bother to him and he ups that to 130km when the weather is good.

“I have always been fit,” he continued. “I have been training since the time I was ten years of age. I just started to run at ten years.”

He played GAA for a while but soccer was his game from early on, playing with Shamrock United, playing Interfirm and playing with Celtic Rangers. “I played until I was 42,” he explained. Even then though, he was fond of cycling. “When I had injuries, I would take to the bike.”

In the years since, Denny has done a lot of cycling and of lot of long distance endurance events. He has also done a huge amount of fund-raising and he has high hopes of reaching the target he has set himself for Cystic Fibrosis.

“I had always promised myself and a family near me that I would do a fundraiser for CF,” he explained.

The minimum amount is €2,000 and Denny reckons he has raised over €1,500 towards this online. In addition, he has sponsorship cards out with at least €700 on them.

“My aim is to go for €3,000,” he said.

The 640km cycle starts on May 7 and, covering between 160 and 170 km a day, finishes four days later on May 10.

“This is the last throw of the dice,” he declared. But it is unlikely we have heard the last from Denny. To back him go to everydayhere\.ie\dennymulvihill