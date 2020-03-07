Suspended sentence hung over Limerick champagne thief

IT WAS a case of sour grapes for a Kilmallock man given jail for stealing a bottle of champagne.

Nigel Sheehan, aged 43, of Sheares Street, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to theft at the local court.

Inspector Padraig Sutton said the DPP’s directions had been received and were for summary disposal. The case was investigated by Garda Noelle Fitzgerald.

“At 7.55pm on August 27, 2019, the defendant stole a bottle of champagne valued at €30 from the Super Valu in Kilmallock,” said Insp Sutton.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked if the bottle of champagne was recovered?

“No,” said Insp Sutton.

The inspector said Mr Sheehan has 133 previous convictions.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr Sheehan, said his client is willing to repay the €30.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “It is amazing he didn’t bring it with him.”

The judge adjourned the case for a month to allow Mr Sheehan to repay the money and for finalisation of the case.

When it was back up in Kilmallock Court, Mr Barry said the €30 had been handed over.

“The incident occurred on the anniversary of his late brother. He fell off the wagon. He has been in and out of prison, said Mr Barry.

“He has been out since December. He is engaging with services and secured employment,” he added.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a six week sentence for stealing a bottle of champagne.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

The judge also activated a suspended three month sentence for two years for criminal damage in 2018. Stealing the bottle of champagne was the “triggering” offence.

The activation of the suspended sentence was adjourned to May as Mr Sheehan is appealing the theft matter.