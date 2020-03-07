County Limerick charity tees you up for chance to play JP McManus Pro-Am 

THERE is still a chance to make the cut for the JP McManus PRO-AM qualifier in May and to help the Rathfredagh Cheshire Home at the same time.

Launched amid the furore of the general election, places are still available for the Singles Stableford pre-qualifier due to be held at Newcastle West Golf Club in a few weeks time, says Liam Mackessy from Knockaderry.

“This is one of the last chances to get to the qualifier in May,” points out Liam who is helping to promote the event which takes place on April 11 and 12 and which is one of just eight remaining pre-qualifiers to be played.

The Rathfredagh pre-qualifier is confined to 100 players and entry costs €200 for an individual player or €800 for a team of four.

At the conclusion of the Singles Stableford competition, play cards will be randomly selected and placed in teams of three and each team’s score will be totalled, based on two scores to count at each hole.

The team/teams with the highest total will go forward to the qualifier in May and if luck is with them, will play in the Pro-Am proper at Adare Manor in July.

Every team that qualifies costs €12,500 and the hope is to raise enough to send more than one team. “Getting into the qualifier means that Rathfredagh will have access to the JP McManus Benevolent Fund afterwards,” Mr Mackessy explained and he urged golfers, men and women, to come forward and get involved. “Rathfredagh Cheshire Home is a cause well worth supporting,” he pointed out.

In the past, the home and its residents have benefitted from JP McManus funds and the hope is that future projects to enhance the facilities there will also benefit.

The Pre-Qualifier entry price includes a meal, green fees and a Pro-Am cap and there will be special prizes on the day also.

If you want to get involved, contact Liam on 087-2572455 or Tom O’Keeffe on 087-9793556.