Limerick businesses issue precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus

A NUMBER of Limerick businesses have enforced precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) this week as the number of national cases of the virus has increased to six.

Over 1,000 employees at a company based on the outskirts of the city have been informed via email to implement a policy of "no handshakes, no meetings and no international travel" to limit the spread of the virus.

In addition to this, at-risk staff have been told to stay at home, while teams within the workplace have been split up.

Meanwhile, another multinational company based outside Limerick city has restricted all non-essential international travel for its 1,200 staff.

There are a total of six cases of the virus now confirmed in Ireland. Four of the people with confirmed cases are in isolation in University Hospital Limerick. The other two are being treated in the Isolation Unit in Dublin.

