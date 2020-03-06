Judge's anger over sleeping tablet being passed to youth in Limerick courthouse 

AN Askeaton man who passed a tablet to a young person in the Newcastle West court house was sentenced to 52 hours’ community service or one week in jail by Judge Mary Larkin.

“I really take egregious exception to people using the court house to pass on drugs of any kind and to a young person,” Judge Larkin said.

Before the court was Martin Barr, 7 Churchview Askeaton, who was charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act, with illegal possession of drugs and with illegal possession for the purposes of sale or supply at Newcastle West courthouse on February 26 last year.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said the drug in question was Alprazolam and the young person he passed it to was in custody at the time. Mr Barr had 24 previous convictions, he said.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said Section 15 (illegal possession for the purpose of sale or supply) was “always a serious charge”. “He (Barr) had been asked for a sleeping tablet,” he said.

But he pointed out, “only one” tablet was involved.

“That is not the point,” Judge Larkin said. “If I was asked that, I would say no. You would say no. Anybody would say no.”

The young person didn’t need a sleeping tablet, she said.

“I do believe it warrants jail,” the judge said but said she had to balance that against what was involved. She ordered Mr Barr to carry out 52 hours community service in lieu of a week in jail for the Section 15 and took the second charge of illegal possession into account.

In a related matter, Shane O’Mahony, 79 Assumpta Park, Newcastle West, who was the young person involved, and who is now no longer a juvenile was also charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Judge Larkin fined O’Mahony €250 for illegal possession of drugs at the courthouse on February 26 last year.