Gardai issue new warning over scams doing the rounds in Limerick

GARDAI have issued a warning in relation to a number of scams which have emerged in recent weeks.

In one case a man had a large sum of cash withdrawn from his bank account after he disclosed his log-in details.

“The gentleman, who is aged in his 60s, received a text message from what he thought was his bank. The text included a link to contact the bank and the man used this link and had a conversation with another male,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The man subsequently disclosed his PIN which was then used to transfer money out of his account.

Another scam relates to individuals who are contacting householders and claiming to be representatives from a security company.

“A male saying he is from an alarm company calls to a home owner and persuades them to buy a security product or an alarm system. When it comes to payment the homeowner hands over their bank card and are asked to put their four digit pin number into what is the phone of the salesman,” said Sgt Leetch.

During the transaction, the salesman manages to swap the customer’s card for another card and leaves the bank card and PIN.

In one case, a homeowner subsequently discovered that €700 had been withdrawn from their account.

Gardai are also investigating an incident which has left a business out of pocket to the tune of €150.

The culprits – a man and a woman – entered a store and paid for three vacuum cleaners in cash. However, they then asked for the cash back so that they could count it. They distracted the store assistant and gave back half the cash.

They then stated they had changed their minds and asked for a refund, they got the full value of the vacuum cleaners back.