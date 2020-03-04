BREAKING: Four new coronavirus cases in west of Ireland

FOUR NEW cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland this Wednesday evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre stated that the patients are all associated with travel from the same affected area in Northern Italy.

There are two male and two female patients, from the western part of the country.

It does not state which county the cases have been detected.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said:

“Tonight we can confirm there are now six cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. Contact tracing is underway for these four new cases.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “There is still no evidence of widespread or sustained community transmission in Ireland, as seen in some other EU countries.

“While we now have six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, we continue our containment efforts, central to which is that the public know what to do in the event they have symptoms.”

Covid-19 is spread through close contact with an infected person’s body fluids (for example, droplets from coughing or sneezing). It is also spread by touching surfaces that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on, which is one of the reasons why it is so important that people wash their hands regularly, practice respiratory etiquette, and try to avoid touching their face.

The general public is advised to follow advice from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to protect their health.

Any person concerned that they may have symptoms of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) should immediately isolate themselves from others and contact their GP by phone.