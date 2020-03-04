Deaths in Limerick - March 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Adrian Shine of Willow Grove, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of Southill, Hyde Rangers, Golden Vale & McMahon’s Timber Providers. Adrian died unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons Evan & Darren, parents Liam & Breda, brothers Derek & Damian, sisters Samantha & Virginia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & his many friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Mar. 6th) from 4:30pm. Removal to St. John’s Cathedral at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Mar. 7th) at 10am. Funeral after to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemeter

The death has occurred of Brendan Ryan, Dublin and formerly of London and Limerick. March 1st. 2020. (in his 83rd. year). Sadly missed by his friends in ALONE and Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge and his relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge on Thursday, 5th. March, at 2.00pm followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge

The death has occurred of Michael Hayes of Bloomfield House, Rivers, Castletroy, Limerick on 4th March 2020, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Deirdre. Dearly loved father of Donna (Curtin), Lorna (Hegarty), John Hayes and Suzanne (Moroney). Brother of the late Danny. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law John, J.J. and Jim, daughter-in-law Lorna, his beloved 11 grandchildren, great-grandson Conor, his sisters Josephine, Catherine, Theresa, Angie, Marie, Shelagh and Deirdre, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Friday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Monaleen Church, Castletroy. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Old Cemetery.