Limerick man who posed as Revenue official jailed for stealing pensioner’s life savings

A MEMBER of a crime gang who posed as a Revenue official and who stole almost €50,000 in savings from a Limerick pensioner and his nephew has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Patrick O’Donnell, 21, of Assumpta Park, Newcastle West has pleaded guilty to ten counts of theft relating to offences which occurred on various dates between December 6, 2017 and January 19, 2018.

During a sentencing hearing, Cork Circuit Court was told Mr O’Donnell admitted the theft of various sums of cash, ranging from €2,000 to €7,000.

All of the offences occurred at the grounds of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Charleville, North Cork.

Giving evidence, Detective Sergeant Michael Reidy of Newcastle West garda station described how, in January 2017, the victims of the fraud were visited at their home by persons purporting to be from the Revenue Commissioners.

The callers informed the men – aged 81 and 55 – that they had an outstanding tax liability that needed to be paid.

The injured parties were subsequently contacted by phone and told to bring large sums of cash to hand over to an individual, who they were told was from the Revenue Commissioners.

“The injured parties would receive a telephone call and instructions to have monies available at a particular time or date. For instance, they were told in a call on a Friday to have €5,000 by Monday,” said Det Sgt Reidy.

Judge Seán Ó’ Donnabháin was told this happened several times and that the pensioner ultimately withdrew all of his savings from a post office account and cashed in a life assurance policy.

He also put a 14 acre farm up for sale in an effort to raise money.

“Both men were relieved of their life savings – the older man’s entire life savings were dwindled or reduced to nothing over the course of these encounters between June and November 2017,” said Det Sgt Reidy.

He added that both men believed they had cleared their tax liability when another phone call was received in November 2017, again from the same person purporting to be from the Revenue Commissioners and demanding more money.

The individual threatened if they didn’t fully meet their liability, they would end up “in the big court in Dublin” and their names would be “splashed all over the newspapers” as being tax defaulters.

“The people they (the victims) met were very convincing men. They always had the right answers for them and they were all the time of the belief that they were Revenue Commissioners,” said the detective sergeant.

Gardai, he told the court, became aware of the scam in late 2017 when a neighbour of the pensioner contacted them.

They immediately began an investigation and mounted a surveillance operation at the church grounds in Charleville.

Gardai were in place there on January 26, 2018 when the injured party turned up to hand over €5,000 in cash as he had been instructed to do with a promise that he would get a €25,000 rebate once the debt was fully discharged.

Gardai observed a white Transit van pull up by the church grounds and the accused man was observed getting out of the passenger side.

As he approached the injured party gardai moved in to apprehend the gang.

The court was told that Patrick O’Donnell and two other individuals, not before the courts, were arrested and questioned.

During interview, Mr O’Donnell informed gardai that his role in the operation was to collect the money and to hand it over to the other people.

Tom Creed SC said his client, who worked collecting scrap metal, had no previous convictions for anything like the offence before the court and that he only has a number of minor traffic convictions.

Det Sgt Reidy accepted this and stated that O’Donnell’s job was to approach the injured parties and to collect the money from them.

He said he presented himself as a David Lyons from Revenue and that his involvement in the crime began in November 2017.

“He wasn’t the brains behind this operation but he was an important cog,” said Det Sgt Reidy who said the two victims were in such fear that the younger man used to get physically sick whenever the gang rang looking for cash from them.

Judge Ó’Donnabháin was told that O’Donnell, who pleaded guilty last November, has paid back €30,000 to the injured parties and that there is a balance of around €19,000 outstanding.

While noting this, the judge told Mr Creed it was far too serious an offence for anyone to think that the end result would be a suspended sentence.

“That’s not going to happen,” he said.

He said it was a particularly serious offence where a gang threatened and terrified their targets by saying they were from the Revenue Commissioners and then continuing with the scam to extract their life savings from them.

“This is an extremely serious offence. A pattern was set up whereby men were identified first and then preyed upon. To put people through this in their homes is really horrendous,” He commented.

“The money was extracted from them by what is still regarded in some areas as the greatest threat of all – the Revenue Commissioners. These two men were in living hell. One of them used to get sick when he got the phone calls,” he added.

While acknowledging that Patrick O’Donnell was the main offender he said he was actively taking money in this scam from two innocent men outside a church in Charleville.

“He was an active participant in an extremely vicious, wicked scheme,” he said.

Judge Ó’ Donnabháin acknowledged that O’Donnell had repaid €30,000 of the stolen money but said he didn’t see any realistic prospect of him repaying the balance.

He also acknowleged his admissions and guilty plea.

However, he said he believed the appropriate headline sentence was five years’ imprisonment.

However, given that O’Donnell has no previous convictions for anything similar, he said he would suspend the final two years.