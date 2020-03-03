BREAKING: Second coronavirus case in east of Ireland
THE Department of Health has confirmed the presence of second case of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in Ireland this Tuesday evening.
At this evening's briefing, it was revealed that a female in the east of Ireland who travelled from Northern Italy has contracted the virus.
This case is in addition to the case which was confirmed on Saturday involving a teenage male who also travelled to the Italian region in recent days.
There are now 397 people nationwide who have been tested for the virus, with 91,783 confirmed cases worldwide - 11,480 of which are outside China.
There are 2,036 confirmed cases in Italy, 191 in France, 188 in Germany, 151 in Spain, and in 54 in the UK.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on