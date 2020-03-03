BREAKING: Second coronavirus case in east of Ireland

THE Department of Health has confirmed the presence of second case of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in Ireland this Tuesday evening.

At this evening's briefing, it was revealed that a female in the east of Ireland who travelled from Northern Italy has contracted the virus.

This case is in addition to the case which was confirmed on Saturday involving a teenage male who also travelled to the Italian region in recent days.

There are now 397 people nationwide who have been tested for the virus, with 91,783 confirmed cases worldwide - 11,480 of which are outside China.

There are 2,036 confirmed cases in Italy, 191 in France, 188 in Germany, 151 in Spain, and in 54 in the UK.