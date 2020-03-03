Deaths in Limerick - March 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Anne Ryan (née Brennan) of Norwood Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully, at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved wife of the late John Ryan Black. Dearly loved mother of her son John, daughters Denise, Breeda & Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her grandchilden, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother James, sisters Mary, Catherine & Breeda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Anne, will repose at her home, Wednesday (March 4th) from 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday (March 5th) to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road to arrive for 11am Mass with Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Michael McGlynn, formerly of Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and Limerick, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Peggy, parents Lawrence and Mary Ellen, sisters Bernadette and Rita and by his brothers J.P. and Larry. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Mary Banks (London) and Nan Quinn (Newtownforbes), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Private cremation will take place.

The death has occurred of Evelyn Connellan (née Grier) on 3rd March 2020 late of Askeaton, Co. Limerick and formerly of Clonbroney, Co. Longford, very peacefully at home after a long illness. Evelyn, predeceased by her late husband, Brian. She will be greatly missed by by her children John, Mary, Francis, Lorette (Jackson) and Brian, grandchildren Eoin, Tony, Orla, sister Mary Sullivan (Ballinalee) and brother Henry (in Perth Western Australia), sister in law Sr M Gerard LCM (Pretoria South Africa), nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, neighbours and carers.

Reposing in Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton, Co. Limerick V94 K598 on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in to Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.