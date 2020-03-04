Limerick gardai issue warning over scam targeting bank customers
Crime prevention officer Sgt Ber Leetch
GARDAI have issued warnings in relation to a number of scams which are ongoing at present.
In one case a man had a large sum of cash withdrawn from his bank account after he disclosed his log-in details.
“The gentleman, who is aged in his 60s and who lives in the city centre, received a text message from what he thought was his bank. The text included a link to contact the bank and the man used this link and had a conversation with another male,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.
“As a result, he answered questions and gave his account PIN number. He was subsequently contacted by his real bank to say that he had added a payee to his account and that a large sum of money had been removed from his account by this new payee,” she added warning that legitimate banks will never ask customers to disclose their PIN number.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on