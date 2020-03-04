Limerick gardai issue warning over scam targeting bank customers

GARDAI have issued warnings in relation to a number of scams which are ongoing at present.

In one case a man had a large sum of cash withdrawn from his bank account after he disclosed his log-in details.

“The gentleman, who is aged in his 60s and who lives in the city centre, received a text message from what he thought was his bank. The text included a link to contact the bank and the man used this link and had a conversation with another male,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“As a result, he answered questions and gave his account PIN number. He was subsequently contacted by his real bank to say that he had added a payee to his account and that a large sum of money had been removed from his account by this new payee,” she added warning that legitimate banks will never ask customers to disclose their PIN number.