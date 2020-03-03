Gardai seek witnesses to assault in Limerick suburbs

GARDAI are appealing for information about an assault in the Castletroy area of the city at the weekend.

A youth was attacked as he was walking from Castetroy Town Centre to Elm Park between 6.30pm and 7pm on Friday.

“He was walking through a green area when he was assaulted by two males who headbutted him and struck him in the ribs,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai at Henry Street are looking for any witnesses or anybody who knows anything about this assault to contact them at (061) 212400.