Gardai seek witnesses to assault in Limerick suburbs
Gardai in Henry Street are investigating
GARDAI are appealing for information about an assault in the Castletroy area of the city at the weekend.
A youth was attacked as he was walking from Castetroy Town Centre to Elm Park between 6.30pm and 7pm on Friday.
“He was walking through a green area when he was assaulted by two males who headbutted him and struck him in the ribs,” said a garda spokesperson.
Gardai at Henry Street are looking for any witnesses or anybody who knows anything about this assault to contact them at (061) 212400.
