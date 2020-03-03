Grandmother in the dock for stealing cash on packed Limerick bus

A GRANDMOTHER who stole another woman’s purse while travelling on a packed bus was fined €200 after she was convicted of theft offences.

Noreen O’Meara, 63, of Pinewood Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, was prosecuted in relation to an incident which occurred at Ballinacurra Road on board the Bus Éireann-operated 304 service.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy told Limerick District Court that while travelling outbound in the direction of Raheen, the complainant realised her purse was missing as it had been taken from her handbag.

The incident, she said, happened some time between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on July 26, 2019.

Judge Mary Larkin was told the purse contained around €200 in various Euro denominations along with a similar amount of money in foreign currency including US dollars.

After a complaint was received, the defendant, who has no previous convictions, was identified as a suspect from footage which was downloaded from the CCTV system on board the bus.

She made admissions when questioned about the incident by gardai.

Sgt Leahy said the complainant who no longer lives in the jurisdiction has returned to Russia. Efforts to contact her to obtain a victim impact statement had proven unsuccessful, she added.

Solicitor Andrew D'Arcy said his client had raised €200 in compensation to cover the loss of the cash and wished to apologise.

He said Ms O’Meara’s domestic and financial circumstances are not good and he commented that it is “very late in the day” for her to be coming before the courts for the first time.

By way of explanation he said his client had begun drinking heavily in the months before the theft following a “dramatic event” which occurred.

Noting her reply to gardai when first charged, he said she did not realise there was foreign currency in the purse and that she had thrown it in a bin after stealing the purse.

The solicitor added that Ms O’Meara believed the purse contained around €30 or €40 in Euro currency and not €200 as outlined by the State.

“Had she contested the matter, there would have been no reality to the prosecution,” he submitted.

Judge Larkin rejected the submission and questioned how it could be considered as mitigation.

After formally convicting Ms O’Meara of the theft charge before the court, she imposed a €200 fine – giving her three months to pay.

Gardai are to make efforts to contact the woman and will forward her the compensation once they do so.