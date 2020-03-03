Friends make marathon effort to raise funds   

A GROUP of Limerick friends have raised thousands of euro in memory of one of their closest friends in what they say has been a “phenomenal” experience.

The 12 men traveled to Barcelona earlier this month to complete the city’s annual half-marathon on what would have been the 36th birthday of their childhood best friend Sean Duffy.

Sean took his own life on November 20, and the group have so far raised almost €16,000 for Limerick Suicide Watch and Corbett Suicide Prevention Limerick - surpassing their original goal of €10,000.

“We were always going to do something a little bit positive,” explained Shane Horgan, who grew up with Sean in Castleconnell, “just to mark his passing. We felt that leaving a good full year to the anniversary was probably a bit too long for us. So his birthday was coming up in February and we said we would try do something around that.

“We just went looking for a charity then it was Sean Madden who suggested and made contact with us Limerick Suicide Watch,” he added, “and I suppose the reason why we went for them, is simply because of the work they do in Limerick. Everyone knows them and everyone sees them. They're out on the bridge every night of the week.”

Shane says the group have been blown away by the response the iDonate page has received over the weeks, and put it down to Sean’s popularity across the country and beyond. “Sean would have been very well known, and he would have had a lot of different groups and circles of friends. And they all definitely rolled in behind us with donations, as well as our own family members, work colleagues. And we've been getting messages from people we haven't seen since secondary schools that have put in donations. So yeah, it's been unbelievable.”

The idea of doing the half-marathon was welcomed by the group as a means of dealing with their grief while paying tribute to their dear friend.

“We were definitely conscious that if we wanted to mark his passing that we wanted to do something that would be constructive for us all put our minds to something useful,” Shane explained, “number one it's good for the mind, but it's good for the body too you know. Throughout the mourning process, we found the training was a great way to clear the mind and a lot of our friends kind of gave up alcohol too during it.

The half-marathon took place on February 16, and was completed by Conor Sherlock, Brian Nolan, William Lynch, Timmie Lynch, Clare Murphy, Shane Colhessey, Alan O'Hurley, Donal Conroy, Shane Horgan, Niall McMahon, Patrick Morrisey, Shane O'Keeffe, Stefan Coppola, Mike O'Friel and Sean Madden.

“Some of those would be a little bit fit anyway, we're all in our mid-40s - we're not completely over the hill yet!” Shane laughed, “the first one of us over the line was Patrick Morrissey, he did it in an hour and a half.

“We know that Sean definitely would have been proud of us for doing it,” he added, “he probably would have been laughing at us, actually!”

To donate, please search “fundraising in memory of Sean Duffy” on iDonate.