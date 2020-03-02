Emergency services at the scene of car crash on motorway between Limerick and Tipperary

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a car crash on the M7 motorway between Limerick and Tipperary this Monday afternoon.

There is disruption along the motorway southbound, following the single vehicle collision between the Birdhill and Annacotty exits, which occurred after 3.30pm.

The Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the scene at 3.50pm, and dispatched units from Nenagh and Newport to the scene.

It is not known how many people are involved, or if any injuries were sustained.