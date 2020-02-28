Deaths in Limerick - February 28, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Anne O’Malley (nee Ryan Meagher), Abbeycourt, Fr Russell Rd, Limerick & formerly of The Welcome Inn, Brittas, Co Limerick, 27th February 2020. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff of Milford Nursing Home. Predeceased by her sons John & Paddy, brothers Tom, Sean and sister Margaret. Beloved wife of Sean, dearly loved mother of Kathleen, Denis, Anne, Maria, Eamon, Breda & Carmel. Sadly missed by her sons-in-Law, daughters-in-law, loving grandchildren, sisters Kitty (Gleeson), Phyllis (Creamer), Maura (Ryan), Nora (O’Connell) & brothers Patrick & Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

Reposing overnight in Milford Care Centre Mortuary (V94 H795) this Saturday, 29th February, from 5.30-8pm. Funeral Mass Sunday, 1st March, at 11.00am in St Michael’s Church, Cappamore, Co Limerick, with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery. House strictly private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Nursing Home.

The death has occurred of John (Seanie Docker) Connolly, Dalgaish Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick / Kileely, Limerick (formerly of Kileely & Late of Irish Wire), peacefully, at his home, in the presence of his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (March 1st) from 3.30pm to 5pm, with Removal afterwards to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass Monday (March 2nd) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pauline Collins, of ‘The Burrin’, Rockspring Garden’s, Belfield, Limerick.



Pauline died peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Pre-deceased by her sister Maureen and brothers Jim & Gerard. Sadly missed by her loving brother Bernard, sisters-in-law Moya, Patricia & Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Sunday (Mar. 1st) from 4:30pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (Mar. 2nd) at 11am. Burial after in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.