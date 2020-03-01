Limerick child gets €8,500 for psychological injuries after dad crashed car

A COUNTY Limerick child has been awarded €8,500 for psychological injuries suffered after her father crashed his car.

Kilmallock Court heard that the two-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the road traffic collision in November 2017.

Siobhan Gallagher BL, who acted on behalf of the minor, said there was an offer of €8,500 (from the insurance company).

“She was travelling with her father. Her father crashed the car. She was two at the time. She suffered psychological injuries - she was upset, agitated and had some episodes of bed wetting,” said Ms Gallagher.

The barrister described it as a “good offer”. If proceedings involving a child are to be settled, approval of the court is required in the procedure called an infant ruling.

The girl’s mother took the stand. She confirmed that her daughter was travelling with her father and that it was a single vehicle collision.

Ms Gallagher asked what injuries were suffered by her daughter.

“She suffered psychological injuries, bed wetting and vomiting,” said the mother.

A medical report was handed into Judge Marian O’Leary.

Ms Gallagher asked how long the issues went on for.

“About a year, give or take,” said the mother.

The barrister asked the mum if she considered €8,500 to be adequate compensation.

“Grand,” said the mother.

Judge O’Leary approved the infant ruling of €8,500. The money was lodged in court until the girl turns 18 years of age.