Traffic delays in Castletroy as a number of roads are closed

COMMUTERS in Castletroy should expect delays this Friday morning as a number of roads are closed.

In the University of Limerick, an access road is closed due to flooding. The access road will remain closed until the flooding subsides.

According to AA Roadwatch, a stretch of Plassey Park Rd is reportedly also closed due to flooding.

Commuters have reported that there are tailbacks as far MJ Finnegans in Annacotty