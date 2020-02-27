Strong wind warning as Spain's Storm Jorge to hit Limerick
LIMERICK is to experience "strong winds" as Spain's Storm Jorge is hit the west coast of Ireland this weekend.
Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Limerick from Saturday 9am until Sunday 3am.
According to Met Eireann this Thursday morning, a A band of very strong winds, associated with storm Jorge (pronounced Hor-hay) will extend across the country during Saturday morning and persist through the rest of the day and into the night.
"Southwest veering westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected."
Meanwhile, Clare and Kerry have been issued a Status Orange wind warning.
