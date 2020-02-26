Deaths in Limerick - February 26, 2020

The death has occurred of William J. (Bill) MACKEN of Castletroy, Limerick

William J. (Bill) MACKEN Professor Appd. Psychology, Cardiff University. Passed away suddenly on 17th February 2020, at his home in Cardiff. Much loved Dad to Clodagh and Anne, Son to Barry and Irene, Brother to Gerard and Dominic, Sadly missed by sisters-in-law Tanya and Ruth, nieces Jenny, Helen and Rachel, nephews David, Paul and Paddy and Grandniece Millie, colleagues and friends.

Funeral on Tuesday (3rd March) at Cardiff Crematorium, Thornhill Road.



The death has occurred of Timothy(Tadhg) Hourigan of Woodfarm, Dromkeen, Limerick Hourigan, Timothy (Tadhg), Woodfarm, Dromkeen, Co. Limerick, 25th February 2020, suddenly at his residence

Predeceased by his grandson Darragh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughters Paula Lawlor (Thurles), Helen Munt (Perth), Maeve Carthy (Roscommon), sons Kieran(Perth) & Richard(London), sons-in-law Tony, Peter, Seamus, daughter-in-law Sacha, grandchildren, sister Joan, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives & friends. RIP. Funeral Arrangements Later.