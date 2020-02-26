Limerick road remains closed following accident

GARDAI have confirmed that a section of the R513 between Hospital and Knocklong is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.

The road has been closed since the early hours of this Wednesday morning to facilitate the removal of a truck which crashed at around 1am.

Local diversions remain in place and gardai say the process to remove the vehicle is taking longer than had been anticipated.

#LIMERICK Road closure still in place on Hospital/Knocklong Rd (R513). More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 26, 2020

There were no serious injuries as a result of the accident.