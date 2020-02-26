Limerick road remains closed following accident

A section of the R513 remains closed

GARDAI have confirmed that a section of the R513 between Hospital and Knocklong is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.

The road has been closed since the early hours of this Wednesday morning to facilitate the removal of a truck which crashed at around 1am.

Local diversions remain in place and gardai say the process to remove the vehicle is taking longer than had been anticipated.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the accident.

