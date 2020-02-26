Tributes paid to Limerick pensioner killed in tragic accident

THERE is a deep sense of shock and sadness locally following the tragic passing of Sean Ryan in Ballyneety on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí are treating the death of the 71-year-old, who was knocked down and killed at his home, as a tragic accident. It is understood Mr Ryan was struck by a van being reversed by his son, according to sources.

It occurred outside the deceased’s home a short distance from Ballyneety village.

Limerick Fire Service, ambulance personnel and gardai rushed to the scene shortly after 5pm but Mr Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of eight siblings, Mr Ryan is originally from Caherconlish. He moved to Ballyneety after marrying his beloved wife Helen and they raised a family.

Local councillor, Brigid Teefy was very upset when contacted by the Limerick Leader.

“I know Seanie a long, long time. It is so sad. What a tragedy. It is a massive shock in the local community and neighbouring parishes,” said Cllr Teefy.

He ran The Stroller pub in Ballyneety when his brother, prominent businessman, Liam Ryan owned it. It is understood that Sean also worked for Liam in his successful company BMS Ireland.

“Seanie was always good humoured, pleasant and smiling. He was a lovely man and a big family man. They are a traditional country family, hard-working and highly respected. My deepest sympathies to his wife, family and extended family. It is just so tragic,” said Cllr Teefy.