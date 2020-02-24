University of Limerick's student union demand university stops increasing student numbers

UNIVERSITY of Limerick's student's union, UL Student Life, has released a statement this Monday afternoon on behalf of the university's students regarding UL's new controversial accommodation policy.

UL Student Life has said that the new accommodation policy outlined last Friday to students "is not acceptable", and have demanded that UL "stops all plans to increase the student population until adequate infrastructure and services are in place to cater for the 16,300 students currently enrolled in UL."

A statement from UL Student Life on behalf of all students. pic.twitter.com/2SazifE2Ky — UL Student Life (@UL_StudentLife) February 24, 2020

This Monday morning, the Limerick Leader reported on the new policy change whereby rooms in UL’s student accommodation for the 2020/2021 academic year are only available to incoming first-years and existing students who have lived in the accommodation for the duration of their studies.

Moreover, the policy also states that students progressing into 2nd and 3rd year this September can only apply for the new shared/twin bedroom option, while single-semester rents have been abolished.

According to UL Student Life: "The announcement has come too late in the year to allow students adequate time to find alternative arrangements for September.

"While we recognise the need to prioritise first year and International Students this cannot be at the expense of all other students. This policy is in no way cognisant of the needs of second, third and fourth-year students.

"It is very clear that there is not enough accommodation for students at the University of Limerick, with solutions such as the doubling up of rooms being proposed. This solution does not solve the problem, as these rooms were never designed for two students.

"We now call on all newly elected Dáil Deputies to work proactively towards a new model for Higher Education funding. Students cannot be the revenue generator for universities. We do not stand for the privatization of Higher Education.

"Education is a right, not a privilege."