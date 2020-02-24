Man arrested in connection with pharmacy burglary in Limerick city

GARDAI have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with a pharmacy burglary in Limerick city at the weekend.

Gardai at Mayorstone Park were alerted to a possible burglary on Corbally Road at 3am on Sunday.

Gardai attended the scene and found the front window of the pharmacy had been smashed and a man was still inside.

Gardaí entered where the found a man in a staff area. He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1983.