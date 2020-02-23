Householders evacuated as local water levels rise

HOUSEHOLDERS living on the banks of the Shannon in Clonlara have been evacuated from their homes, as waters continue to rise in the village.

It comes following heavy rain over the last number of days. Met Eireann has put in place a yellow weather warning, which kicks off from 8pm tonight.

Geraldine Quinlivan, who lives in the area told Live95 News that the flood waters have risen by six centimetres since last last night.

“It’s still rising, and it’s a great cause for concern. This is not the time for talking, we need action,” she said.